ANAMA clears over 2,000 hectares of mine-contaminated land in one week

13 April 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest report on demining operations carried out in territories liberated in Azerbaijan between April 6 and April 12, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the agency, extensive clearance activities were conducted across multiple districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

During the period, demining teams discovered and neutralized 144 anti-personnel mines, 47 anti-tank mines, and 1,661 unexploded ordnance (UXO).

In total, 2,052.5 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded military materials over the course of the week.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.