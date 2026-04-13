Turkish FM warns Israel may view Türkiye as next ‘enemy’ after Iran

13 April 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Israel could potentially shift its focus toward Türkiye after Iran, amid escalating regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports, citing his interview via Anadolu Agency.

According to Fidan, Israel’s broader strategic approach relies on maintaining a constant adversary. “Israel cannot live without an enemy. Therefore, it may declare Turkey an enemy after Iran,” he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing conflict involving Iran and growing instability across the Middle East. Fidan has previously argued that Israel’s policies are driven by a need to continuously identify threats, warning that this approach risks prolonging regional conflicts.

The Turkish top diplomat has also repeatedly expressed concern over Israel’s military posture in the region, stating earlier that such actions could further destabilize the Middle East and expand the scope of ongoing confrontations.

He believes that if the US and Iran reach an agreement, an additional ceasefire lasting 45 to 60 days could occur.