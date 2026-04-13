Volkswagen deliveries decline in Q1

13 April 2026 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Volkswagen Group (VW) delivered 2.05 million vehicles worldwide in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing a 4% year-on-year decline, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The decrease was mainly driven by a sharp drop in deliveries in North America, which fell by 13.3%, and in China, where deliveries declined by 14.8%. In contrast, the company recorded moderate growth in Western Europe, where deliveries increased by 4.2%, as well as in Central and Eastern Europe, which saw a stronger rise of 7.6%.

When it comes to all-electric vehicles, the results were mixed. Deliveries in Europe grew by 11.5%, reflecting increasing demand for electric mobility. However, the company experienced significant declines in the United States and China, where electric vehicle deliveries dropped by 80.1% and 63.8%, respectively.

Marco Schubert, a member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales, noted that “the global automotive market declined overall through the end of March” due to “very challenging economic and geopolitical conditions.”

Despite the mixed regional performance, Volkswagen continues to invest heavily in electrification and digital technologies. Analysts suggest that the company’s long-term strategy includes expanding its EV lineup, improving battery efficiency, and strengthening its position in the highly competitive Chinese market.

Following the report, the company’s stock fell by 1.57%, trading at €87.64 as of 11:29 a.m. CET.