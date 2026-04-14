Int'l Mugham Center hosts concert within 'Mugham Evenings' series [PHOTOS]

14 April 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another concert from the "Mugham Evenings" series has been held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The project continues its longstanding tradition, offering audiences the opportunity twice a month to enjoy professional performances of outstanding examples of Azerbaijan's national musical art. The evening's program was diverse and left a strong impression on guests. This time, classical dastgahs such as "Segah," "Zabul," and "Chahargah," along with soulful folk songs, were performed at the concert.

While "Segah" and "Chahargah" are regularly featured in the series, special attention from mugham enthusiasts was drawn to "Zamin-khara," a piece less frequently performed at these concerts. Melancholic and filled with poignant intonations, this dastgah often used in religious rituals, created an atmosphere of elevated sadness in the hall. The performance of "Zabul," one of the most extensive variations of "Segah" also generated significant interest.

The mugham pieces were presented in original interpretations by the Center's soloist, Vafa Vazirova and winners of the Television Mugham Contest' — Konul Tagiyeva, Mirpasha Shukurov, Sarkhan Mirzoyev, Farhad Ramazanov, and Zumrud Mammadova. They were accompanied by an instrumental ensemble of the Center's soloists, featuring Rashad Ibrahimov (tar), Tebrize Yusubov (kamancha), Mehti Mammadaliyev (kanon), Rafael Asgarov (balaban), and Amil Mustafayev (naghara).

The "Mugham Evenings" concert series continues to introduce younger generations of Azerbaijanis to this great art form. By understanding and appreciating the depth of mugham, they can preserve its uniqueness and pass on this invaluable heritage to future generations.

The performances stood out for their freshness, sincerity, and emotional depth. The audience warmly received each appearance by the young performers, who demonstrated a high level of vocal mastery. The lively response from the hall once again showed that the ancient art of mugham continues to resonate deeply and find a strong connection with new generations.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.