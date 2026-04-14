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Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Azeri Light prices jump sharply as Brent climbs to $132

14 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light prices jump sharply as Brent climbs to $132
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Global oil prices continued their upward trajectory, with Azerbaijan’s benchmark crude, Azeri Light, recording notable gains across key export terminals.

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