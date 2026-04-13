National gymnasts achieve historic results at European Championships [PHOTOS]

13 April 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Portugal concluded with significant achievements for Azerbaijani gymnasts, AzerNEWS reports.

The country was represented by a total of 23 gymnasts across both junior and senior age categories at this prestigious competition.

Having successfully advanced through the qualification rounds, Azerbaijani athletes competed in the semifinals and finals across multiple disciplines. In the individual trampoline event, Seljan Mahsudova finished 4th with a score of 56.550, while Maksud Mahsudov placed 6th with 60.080 points.

In the team events, both junior and senior squads reached the finals, marking a historic achievement for Azerbaijan. The senior team concluded the final in 4th place, delivering a strong overall performance.

Athletes also demonstrated solid results in synchronized events, advancing through the stages and representing the country with distinction.

In double mini-trampoline, the junior team reached the final, opening a new milestone in Azerbaijani gymnastics history. Additionally, Ammar Bakhshaliyev competed in the individual final in this discipline.

The tumbling events proved particularly successful. The Azerbaijani team secured a silver medal in the team final, while Tofig Aliyev claimed an individual silver medal with a score of 29.300. This marks his second consecutive European silver medal in the event.

Significantly, this championship marked a historic achievement for Azerbaijani gymnastics, as the country reached the finals in both junior and senior team trampoline events for the first time, as well as in the junior double mini-trampoline category.

In total, Azerbaijani gymnasts advanced to 13 out of a possible 16 finals, placing the team among the most successful participants of the championship.