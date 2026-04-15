Zelensky rejects light EU membership idea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on Tuesday that his country does not accept the idea of the so-called light membership in the European Union, which would potentially entail a staged accession, reaffirming its intention to become a full member, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking during a press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelensky expressed his optimism about the new Hungarian government led by Peter Magyar.
He announced Ukraine's intention to repair and make the Druzhba oil pipeline operational again by the end of April.
On the same occasion, Zelensky and Merz unveiled a new drone deal between their two countries, with the latter promising more military assistance to Ukraine.
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