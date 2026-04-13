World Rock and Roll Day: Sound that changed music forever

13 April 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

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April 13 is observed as "World Rock and Roll Day", a date symbolically linked to the emergence and global rise of rock and roll music, AzerNEWS reports.

The origins of this commemorative date are associated with April 12, 1954, when Bill Haley and His Comets recorded "Rock Around the Clock."

Although the song initially achieved modest success, it later gained worldwide popularity after being featured in the 1955 film "Blackboard Jungle", becoming one of the defining works that introduced rock and roll to mainstream audiences.

Rock and roll originated in the United States in the late 1940s and early 1950s, evolving from a fusion of African American rhythm and blues, gospel, and jazz with elements of country and western music.This new musical form was characterized by a strong backbeat, electric instrumentation, and themes that reflected youth culture and social change.

The term "rock and roll" was popularized by radio DJ Alan Freed, who played a key role in introducing rhythm and blues to broader, racially integrated audiences. In its early years, the genre was often viewed as controversial, facing resistance from conservative institutions that associated it with youth rebellion and cultural transformation.

By the mid-1950s, artists such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard became leading figures of the movement, shaping its sound, performance style, and global appeal. Their influence helped transform rock and roll from a regional style into a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

In the 1960s, rock music entered a new phase with the rise of bands such as The Beatles, who played a central role in the British Invasion and redefined popular music on a global scale.

The genre continued to diversify throughout the 1970s, often referred to as the "golden age of rock," when groups like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath expanded its boundaries into hard rock, progressive rock, and heavy metal.

The late 1970s saw the emergence of punk rock, a raw and minimalist style that challenged musical conventions and social norms. Bands such as The Clash and The Ramones became symbols of rebellion and cultural critique, emphasizing simplicity and direct expression.

During the 1980s and 1990s, rock continued to evolve through alternative and grunge movements, with Nirvana becoming one of the most influential bands of the era, reshaping the sound and attitude of modern rock music.

Today, rock remains one of the most diverse and influential genres in global music culture, ranging from classic and alternative rock to heavy metal and experimental forms.

Despite changes in trends, it continues to inspire new generations of musicians and audiences worldwide.

A key institution preserving this legacy is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, which documents, honors, and celebrates the history and impact of rock music and its most influential artists.

The institution was founded in 1983 by music industry figures, including Ahmet Ertegun, co-founder of Atlantic Records, and Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone magazine. Cleveland was selected as its location partly because radio DJ Alan Freed, who is credited with popularizing the term "rock and roll," worked there and played an important role in the genre's early development.

The museum is housed in a landmark building designed by renowned architect I. M. Pei. Its modern glass pyramid design has become one of the most recognizable cultural buildings in the United States.

Inside, the museum features extensive collections of rock music history, including instruments, stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, photographs, recordings, and multimedia exhibits that trace the evolution of rock from its roots in blues, rhythm and blues, and country music to its many modern forms.

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