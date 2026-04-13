Netanyahu says Iran ceasefire may end quickly in upcoming days

13 April 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the ceasefire between the United States, Iran and Israel might end "within a very short period of time," AzerNEWS reports via Israeli media.

During a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu told ministers that the fragile two-week ceasefire "might reverse" very quickly.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States took effect on Wednesday. Israel said it would abide by the truce but argued the agreement does not apply to Lebanon.

However, Israeli officials have said Israel wants to carry out further airstrikes on Iranian military and government targets. Netanyahu has faced growing criticism in Israel, with critics saying the war has not achieved its stated goals at the outset, including "regime change" and the elimination of Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sunday ordered the army to enter heightened preparedness following the collapse of US-Iran talks in Pakistan, according to Israeli media outlets.

Military sources claimed that the army entered combat protocol, which had also been enacted before the beginning of Israel's attacks on Iran in June 2025 and February this year. At the same time, another source told Israel's Ma'ariv newspaper it remains uncertain whether the next round of negotiations between the US and Iran will be held, adding the White House might make decisions at "great speed."

Tehran had previously called for an immediate halt to Israeli attacks against Lebanon, insisting that the country was covered by the truce. The IDF, however, continued attacking Hezbollah, while the militant group responded with rocket and drone strikes against northern Israel.