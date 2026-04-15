Number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU rises to 4.4 million

15 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The total number of people from Ukraine receiving temporary protection in the European Union rose by 22,415, or 0.5 percent, reaching 4.4 million at the end of February compared to January, according to Eurostat, AzerNEWS reports.

Germany hosted the largest number of beneficiaries, with 1.27 million people, accounting for 28.8 percent of the EU total. It was followed by Poland with 966,595 individuals (22 percent), and Czechia with 399,630 people (9.1 percent).

The number of beneficiaries increased in 24 EU countries, with the largest rises recorded in Germany, Czechia, and Spain. In contrast, Estonia, France, and Luxembourg reported declines.

In relative terms, Czechia, Poland, and Slovakia recorded the highest number of temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand inhabitants, at 36.6, 26.5, and 26 respectively—well above the EU average of 9.8.

Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.4 percent of all beneficiaries. Among them, adult women accounted for 43.5 percent, minors for 30.2 percent, and adult men for 26.3 percent.

The European Council extended the temporary protection mechanism until March 2027 in a decision taken last year, ensuring continued legal status and support for those displaced by the war.