Azerbaijan’s inflation holds steady as retail trade expands early this year

13 April 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 5.7 percent in January–March 2026, unchanged from the level recorded in the first two months of the year, according to the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports. The figure reflects a moderation compared to previous years. In 2024, average annual inflation was estimated at around 2.1 percent, significantly down from the elevated level of approximately...

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