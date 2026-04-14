De-mining officer died in landmine explosion in Fuzuli district

14 April 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported a fatal mine incident in the liberated territory of Fuzuli District, Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the agency, the incident occurred on April 14, 2026, in the area of Aşağı Əbdürrəhmanlı village, where demining operations were underway. During the performance of official duties, an ANAMA employee born in 1995, identified as Mətlili Muğan Rəfayıl oğlu, triggered an anti-tank mine explosion.

The blast resulted in the death of the employee at the scene. No additional casualties were reported.

Mine contamination remains one of the most serious challenges in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts in territories retaken after years of occupation. Despite ongoing large-scale clearance operations, unexploded ordnance continues to pose a significant risk to both demining personnel and civilians returning to their homes.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances of the incident.