Renault Korea plans first EV launch in 2028

14 April 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Renault Korea has announced an ambitious plan to launch at least one new model every year through 2029, with its first fully electric vehicle expected in 2028. The strategy aims to maintain the company’s recent recovery in domestic sales and strengthen its position in a highly competitive market, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

The Korean unit of the French automotive group began its rebound in late 2024 following the launch of the Grand Koleos SUV. The recovery continued with the introduction of the Filante model, as the company works to regain ground in a market long dominated by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation.

“In 2027, we will officially launch our first fully software-defined vehicle equipped with Level 2++ autonomous driving technology,” Renault Korea CEO Nicolas Paris said during a press conference in central Seoul.

He added that the company aims for its vehicles to be seen as a strong alternative to Hyundai and Kia, highlighting growing consumer demand for more diverse mobility options in South Korea.

The upcoming software-defined vehicle will combine advanced driver-assistance systems with AI-powered voice interaction, offering real-time contextual support such as explaining nearby landmarks or guiding drivers to available parking spaces.

Renault Korea also plans to significantly shorten its development cycle to under two years in order to expand its lineup more rapidly for local consumers. This aligns with Renault Group’s broader “Future Ready” strategy, which targets the launch of 36 new models by 2030 and aims for a majority of sales to come from electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to the company, South Korea will play a key strategic role in the development of D- and E-segment vehicles, with its Busan plant positioned as a global hub for designing and producing flagship models.

The first fully electric Renault Korea model, scheduled for 2028, will be manufactured in Busan and exported to markets including Latin America, the Middle East, and Oceania.

After several challenging years, the company’s turnaround has been driven largely by the success of the Grand Koleos, which sold 40,877 units in 2025 and accounted for over 78% of Renault Korea’s domestic sales. The Filante model, launched more recently, recorded nearly 5,000 units in its first month.

Renault’s push toward software-defined vehicles reflects a broader transformation in the global auto industry, where cars are increasingly treated like “smartphones on wheels.” Instead of relying only on mechanical upgrades, manufacturers are now focusing on continuous software updates, AI integration, and subscription-based digital services—potentially changing how people own and interact with cars in the future.