Trump says extending ceasefire won't be needed, as he claims war being 'over'

15 April 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not think that extending the ceasefire with Iran will be necessary, reiterating his claims that progress will be made in the coming days, AzerNEWS reports.

"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do," Trump told ABC's reporter Jonathan Karl. "It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild. They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They're gone, no longer with us," he added.

The US president also stated that if he were not the president, "the world would be torn to pieces."

Moreover, he told Fox News in an interview that the conflict with Iran could be nearing its end and predicted Tehran would need decades to recover from strikes carried out by US and Israeli forces.

"I think it’s close to over," Trump said. "I mean, I view it as very close to over," he added. Trump also emphasized that he believes Iranian leaders are seeking a deal "very badly."