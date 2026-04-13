Stay connected anywhere with Azercell’s MiFi and Wi-Fi devices!

13 April 2026 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator introduces devices supporting up to 32 users under a new campaign

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has introduced a new campaign, offering customers access to high-speed mobile internet on favorable terms. As part of the offer, subscribers who activate one of the following internet tariffs receive a MiFi or Wi-Fi device, along with a postpaid number, free of charge.

The campaign includes internet packages of 60 GB for 39 AZN per month, 100 GB for 49 AZN, and 200 GB for 59 AZN.

Combining modern design with enhanced functionality, the MiFi and Wi-Fi devices deliver stable, high-quality internet connectivity wherever it is needed. With support for up to 32 simultaneous connections, they offer a convenient solution for both personal and shared use.

Devices are provided free of charge under a 12-month contract. To qualify for the offer, subscribers are required to use the selected internet package for a minimum of one year.

The campaign is available across all Azercell sales and service centers nationwide.

More detailed information is available at the following link: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/special-offers/istenilen-vaxt-ve-istediyin-yerde-onlayn-ol.html