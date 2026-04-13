Ukraine prepares new security agreements across Europe, Caucasus, and beyond

13 April 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine is preparing a new wave of international security agreements spanning Europe, the Caucasus, and other strategic regions, AzerNEWS reports via statement by Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukraine is already maintaining active security communication with countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, as well as Turkey and other regional partners," stated Zelensky in a Telegram post.

According to Zelenskyy, discussions have further expanded to potential cooperation with countries in the Caucasus region, as well as in East and Southeast Asia.

The Ukrainian leadership is also preparing deeper security agreements within Europe, with expectations of progress in the near term. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council has been instructed to finalize draft agreements and prepare them for signing.

"Ukraine’s experience in defending against drone attacks and securing maritime domains has become a valuable asset for potential international partnerships. These capabilities are increasingly viewed as relevant for safeguarding critical infrastructure and global logistics corridors," added Zelensky.