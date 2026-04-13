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Monday, April 13, 2026

Azerbaijan reports strong income growth in Q1 of year

13 April 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reports strong income growth in Q1 of year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s nominal household incomes reached 22 billion 359.1 million manats in January–March of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

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