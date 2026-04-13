Winners of National Backgammon Championship announced [PHOTOS]

13 April 2026 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Backgammon Championship has bee held through the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan National Sports Types Association, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, where athletes representing various clubs, communities, and sports organizations from both the capital and the regions competed for medals.

In a tense and highly engaging contest, Bayram Bayramov (Guba) claimed first place. Asim Salahov (Bilgah) finished second, while Vagif Abbasov (Khankandi) secured third place.

Backgammon is one of the world's oldest board games, with a history spanning more than 5,000 years. Traditionally played on a 24-point board, it is said to have over a hundred possible game variations, reflecting its deep strategic complexity and enduring appeal.

Archaeological findings suggest that a version of the game existed in ancient times, including an artifact discovered in the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun dating back to the 15th century BC. Such evidence highlights the game's remarkable journey across civilizations and eras.

In earlier societies, backgammon was often associated with the elite, enjoyed primarily by members of the highest aristocracy who considered it both a pastime and a demonstration of intellect and status.

In Azerbaijan, backgammon has evolved beyond a simple board game to become an element of national cultural heritage. Artistic craftsmanship has long been reflected in the design of backgammon boards, which are often regarded as works of decorative and applied art.

Over time, the game has become deeply embedded in Azerbaijani cultural life, symbolizing tradition, strategy, and social connection. This cultural significance is further emphasized by public monuments dedicated to backgammon players; for instance, a monument was once erected in Sumgayit in honor of the game's enduring presence.

Backgammon is far more than an ancient pastime. It is a living cultural tradition that connects history, art, and social life, continuing to thrive as a symbol of intellect, heritage, and shared identity across generations.