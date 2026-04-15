Baku bourse shows signs of life after decades of underdevelopment

15 April 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

For a country that exports oil to twelve European nations and sits at the centre of Eurasia's most active transit corridor, Azerbaijan's domestic capital markets have long been a conspicuous underdevelopment. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was set up in 1997, but it has only a total of fewer than thirty stocks listed. Until just a few months ago, there were no privately held corporations whose stock went to the market. However, this happened on Monday.

The PASHA Bank, which is among the top three banks in Azerbaijan by asset size, made a public offer of 932,926 ordinary shares, accounting for 5% of its total capital, at the rate of 55 Azerbaijani manat ($32.40) per share. The IPO is open from now until 12 May, and it can be accessed using the platforms of the bank, Birbank Invest, and four underwriters. There is no ceiling in buying shares. The CFO of the bank, Murad Suleymanov, promised a minimum dividend of 30–40% of its earnings against an average of about 60%.

Key terms of Pasha Bank IPO:

932,926 (5% of capital) - Shares offered

55 AZN (~$32.40) - Price

5% per annum during subscription - Return on advance payments

30–40% of annual profit - Dividends

BB– / Positive outlook - Latest S&P rating

This offering comes on the back of the IPO of ABB (International Bank of Azerbaijan), which took place in September 2024. This transaction saw 33,000-plus investors and close to 50,000 subscriptions, all of which were met, resulting in an increase in the bank’s number of individual shareholders from under 1,800 to over 35,000. The level of participation by retail was impressive, as it showed, according to the ADB, that there is evidence of at least 25,000 informed and investable potential investors within the country, a figure which is thought to be conservative, taking into account the actual interest received. The amount of money under management at investment companies has increased by 35%.

In particular, in June 2025, the bank reported AZN 9.3 billion worth of total assets, an annual net profit of AZN 199.5 million rising up to AZN 210.5 million in 2024, and a high S&P rating of BB-, improved in 2026 – the highest one among all private banks of Azerbaijan.

CEO of the Bank, Jalal Gasimov, said that today, the local capital market remains limited, with few private issuers. For a healthy financial ecosystem, there must be both investors and companies willing to open themselves to the market. We are ready to take that step.

The strategic significance of Monday's offering is not so much in the deal as in what is being opened up. As reported by the Baku Stock Exchange, several firms in the telecommunication, manufacturing, and construction industries have plans to go public within the next few years. Some of them belong to industries that relate directly to the increasing importance of Azerbaijan in the region: construction companies involved in building in the liberated lands and the TRIPP route, and telecommunication companies developing networks in the Middle Corridor. Should these firms eventually make their debuts, and if PASHA Bank's offering turns out to be successful, foreign portfolio investors may start flowing into the BSE.

Companies in Azerbaijan have traditionally depended on bank loans alone. With the advent of equity offering as another option, along with the 35% increase in funds managed by investment companies, there is evidence of a slow expansion of the financial repertoire within the country. For a nation that has ambitions of moving away from its dependency on hydrocarbon resources and expanding its non-hydrocarbon economy, which has been mentioned repeatedly in the government’s Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, having well-developed capital markets becomes a necessity rather than just a financial nicety.

Perhaps, Azerbaijan's equity market remains illiquid by any international standard, secondary market trading in ABB shares, while active by local measures, is thin compared with peer exchanges in Central Asia or the Gulf. As the saying goes, it is better late than never.

Then there is the matter of whether this pipeline will come into being at all. I see this as the primary catalyst for the development of investments. In general, a peace deal between Armenia stands as the backbone of the process. IPOs for telecommunication firms and construction companies in frontier markets typically experience delays, and the stock market investors are anything but fast in their procedures. But what Monday’s listing may be able to achieve, provided that it goes according to plan, is proving that the Azerbaijani citizenry is willing to invest in stocks, that the necessary infrastructure exists to accommodate such investments, and that the international investor can trade in a trustworthy financial product.