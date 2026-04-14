Multiple tremors shake Caspian Sea region

14 April 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Today, multiple earthquakes were recorded in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.

The Center noted that an earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude struck the Caspian Sea at 03:03 local time. The quake originated at a depth of 29 kilometers.

Later in the day, another tremor was registered at 10:00 local time. This earthquake had a magnitude of 3.8 and occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

Authorities noted that these were not isolated incidents. In total, three earthquakes were recorded in the Caspian Sea over the course of the day, indicating heightened seismic activity in the region.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation closely.