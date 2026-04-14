Pashinyan hails ‘new economic era’ as TRIPP project promises to end Armenia’s isolation

14 April 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is entering a new phase of economic development, pointing to the recently established peace framework with Azerbaijan and the upcoming launch of the TRIPP connectivity project, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a meeting with leading business executives, Pashinyan said the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) would play a transformative role in unlocking Armenia’s economic potential.

“We expect major developments in the near future, primarily related to the launch of the TRIPP project, which will ultimately allow Armenia to fully emerge from its state of blockade,” he said.

The prime minister noted that Armenia has already partially overcome its logistical isolation, citing ongoing rail freight transportation through Azerbaijani territory. He added that exports are currently conducted via Georgia, while future railway links with Azerbaijan, expected under the TRIPP framework, would provide a more direct and reliable route.

According to Pashinyan, the political understanding ensures that the future railway connection will remain permanently open, offering long-term stability for both imports and exports.

Highlighting broader economic progress, Pashinyan said that since he took office in 2018, Armenia’s GDP has grown by 53 percent in real terms. He argued that the country has now reached a stage where economic relationships between businesses, the state, and employees must evolve to match new realities.

“I believe that today Armenia has horizons before it that it has never had in its entire history,” he said, describing the current period as “unprecedented” in terms of opportunities.

The TRIPP initiative, developed within the framework of a US-brokered agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed in Washington, is expected to enhance regional connectivity, attract infrastructure investment, and integrate Armenia more deeply into regional trade networks.

An Armenian-American joint enterprise is expected to lead the development of the route, which is seen as a key pillar in reshaping economic dynamics in the South Caucasus.