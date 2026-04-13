Philippines asks Meta to restrict oil price info

13 April 2026 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has reportedly warned the government of the Philippines about possible legal action if it fails to take steps to curb the spread of “false and alarmist content” on its platforms, AzerNEWS reports.

The company stated that the continued circulation of disinformation could violate national laws and pose risks to public order and national security. Particular concern has been raised over posts related to fuel prices and broader economic stability, as rising living costs have made the public more sensitive to such information.

According to the letter, government agencies have classified certain content regarding increasing oil prices and alleged energy supply disruptions as “harmful” on social media platforms.

At the same time, global volatility in energy markets has led to sharp fluctuations in oil prices, placing additional pressure on many Asian economies. The Philippines, which is a key U.S. ally in the region, has already introduced subsidies for public transport operators and is considering further measures to ease the burden on consumers.

Notably, the country recently faced heightened public concern over energy security, with officials warning about potential risks to the stability and availability of fuel supplies. This has contributed to public protests and increased scrutiny of online information related to the crisis.

This situation also highlights a growing global tension between governments and tech companies, as states push for stricter content regulation while platforms emphasize freedom of expression and resistance to over-censorship.