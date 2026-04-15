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Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Gas transportation via BTE rises in early 2026 amid steady export growth

15 April 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Gas transportation via BTE rises in early 2026 amid steady export growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In January–March 2026, a total of 11.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas was transported through Azerbaijan’s main pipelines, marking a 3.35 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

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