Gas transportation via BTE rises in early 2026 amid steady export growth
In January–March 2026, a total of 11.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas was transported through Azerbaijan’s main pipelines, marking a 3.35 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports.
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