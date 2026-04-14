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Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Over 3,500 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis [PHOTOS]

14 April 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
Over 3,500 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis [PHOTOS]
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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From February 28 at 08:00 to April 13 at 10:00, a total of 3,505 people from various countries have been evacuated from Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

This ongoing operation includes citizens from both Azerbaijan and numerous other nations.

Countries involved in the evacuation included: China: 736, Azerbaijan: 613, Russia: 374, Bangladesh: 198, India: 294, Tajikistan: 194, Pakistan: 152, Oman: 84, Indonesia: 116, Algeria: 57, Italy: 46, Spain: 26, Canada: 27, Germany: 30, France: 25, Georgia: 21, Saudi Arabia: 18, Japan: 18, Uzbekistan: 17, USA: 17, Bahrain: 16, Switzerland: 14, Poland: 14, Nigeria: 13, Belarus: 13, Kazakhstan: 13, Hungary: 12, Mexico: 11, UK: 10, Bulgaria: 10, DR Congo: 10, Brazil: 9, Sudan: 8, Venezuela: 8, UAE: 6, Finland: 6, Slovakia: 6, Belgium: 6, Kyrgyzstan: 6, Romania: 6, Australia: 6, Turkiye: 5, Serbia: 5, Czechia: 5 ,Sweden: 5, Afghanistan: 5, Austria: 5, Vietnam: 5, Greece: 5, Jordan: 4, Philippines: 4, Ukraine: 4, Sri Lanka: 4, Kuwait: 4, Netherlands: 4, Qatar: 3, Croatia: 3, Denmark: 3, Norway: 3, Nepal: 2, Lebanon: 2, Yemen: 2, Cyprus: 2, Myanmar: 2, Egypt: 2, Slovenia: 2, Uruguay: 2.

Additionally, Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic each had one citizen evacuated to Azerbaijan.

This mass evacuation was organized in response to the situation in Iran, with people from various countries being safely brought to Azerbaijan.

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Over 3,500 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Over 3,500 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Over 3,500 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan amid ongoing crisis [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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