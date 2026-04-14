Azerbaijan–Sweden trade surges, extending upward trend from previous years
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Sweden has demonstrated strong growth in early 2026, continuing a broader upward trajectory in bilateral economic ties, AzerNEWS reports. In January–February of this year, total trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than...
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