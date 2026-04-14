Hungary's new PM Magyar reaffirms support for Israel

14 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Hungary's incoming prime minister, Peter Magyar, reaffirmed his country's support for Israel on Monday, stating that there is a "special relationship" between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

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