Middle East tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan dip slightly despite strong growth from key markets

14 April 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

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In January–February 2026, a total of 36,470 tourists from Middle Eastern countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a slight decline compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. The figure represents a 3.9 percent decrease year-on-year, even as several key markets showed strong growth. Among Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia remained the leading source of visitors, with 10,959 tourists—an increase of...

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