European markets underpin Azerbaijan’s oil export activity

16 April 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

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In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported 5.078 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at $2.501 billion, according to the State Customs Committee, AzerNEWS reports. Compared to the same period in 2025, export revenues declined by...

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