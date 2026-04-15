Gold and Silver retreat on COMEX as investors weigh inflation risks

15 April 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Global commodity markets witnessed a downward correction in precious metals during the latest trading session, AzerNEWS reports. Both gold and silver prices retreated on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange) in New York, as investors weighed cooling geopolitical tensions against a strengthening U.S. dollar. On the COMEX, gold - the traditional safe-haven asset - experienced a notable decline. The price for a troy ounce of gold decreased by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!