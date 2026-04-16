Pakistan navy conducts successful test of indigenously developed anti-ship missile [VIDEO]

16 April 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

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The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a live weapon firing of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship missile, demonstrating its precision-strike capabilities and operational readiness, AzerNEWS reports via DND News Agency.

The missile accurately engaged its target at high speed and extended range during the test, highlighting advancements in Pakistan’s naval defense systems.

The launch was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, along with leading scientists and engineers involved in the project.

According to officials, the missile incorporates advanced guidance systems and enhanced maneuverability, allowing it to evade threats, adapt to dynamic combat conditions, and strike targets with precision.

The successful test underscores Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its indigenous defense capabilities and maintain a credible sea-based deterrence in the conventional domain, while ensuring maritime security and regional stability. The country’s leadership, including the president, prime minister, and senior military officials, congratulated the teams involved in achieving the milestone.