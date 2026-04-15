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Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Copper, gold and silver output surge in Azerbaijan in early 2026

15 April 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
Copper, gold and silver output surge in Azerbaijan in early 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 3,767.4 tons of copper concentrate, marking a 7.1-fold increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports. As of April 1, copper concentrate reserves stood at...

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