Israeli strikes near south Lebanon's last hospital amidst projected 'historic talks'

16 April 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli strikes near a south Lebanon hospital have entered a second day, Al-Jazeera reported on Thursday, stating the Israel Defense Forces are targeting the area around Tibnin's last remaining medical facility that is close to the border, AzerNEWS reports.

Meanwhile, ground fighting intensifies in Bint Jbeil. On Wednesday, Lebanese officials accused Israel of deliberately targeting health workers: three successive attacks killed at least three paramedics, including one recently featured in a BBC report. Teams from the Islamic Health Association and other rescue services were struck while trying to aid the wounded.

Apparently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun today, Israeli Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel said on Thursday. Gamliel told Israel's Army Radio that the two leaders will speak "after so many years of a total disconnect in the dialogue between the two states" and expressed hope that the renewed contact could "lead to prosperity."

Yesterday, United States President Donald Trump announced that "the two leaders" of Israel and Lebanon will talk today, although he did not provide any details and Lebanese officials were unable to confirm the claim earlier in the day. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has been ongoing since March 2 and has so far resulted in 2,167 deaths, according to Lebanese authorities.