Azerbaijan announces open call for 'Plein Air Works' art exhibition

2 June 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has announced the acceptance of submissions for the creative exhibition "Plein Air Works" (Plener əsərlər), a project aimed at helping professional artists develop their skills in direct observation of nature and achieve a more authentic representation of reality in their artworks, AzerNEWS reports.

Professional artists aged 18 and above are invited to participate. There are no restrictions regarding the theme or artistic technique of the submitted works. Each artist may submit up to three artworks, with dimensions not exceeding 35 x 55 cm. International artists are also welcome to take part in the exhibition.

To apply, participants must send an application to [email protected] by September 25, including a photograph of the artwork, its title, dimensions, technique, the artist’s full name, date of birth, and contact information.

Following the selection process, 100 works will be chosen for display at the exhibition. An online catalog will also be produced as part of the project. After the exhibition concludes, all displayed artworks will be returned to their respective authors.

The ten artists whose works are recognized as the best will receive invitations to participate in a special plein air study tour. All participants whose works are included in the exhibition will be awarded certificates.

The organizers emphasize that participation in the exhibition is free of charge and express their hope of discovering new and inspiring works by contemporary artists.

Additional information is available by phone or WhatsApp at +994 51 310 74 01.

The project is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai International Watercolor Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

Support for the exhibition is provided by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai District Executive Power, and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.