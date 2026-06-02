Baku to host major dance and cheerleading championship [PHOTOS]
June 7, 2026, is set to become a landmark date in Azerbaijan's cultural and sporting calendar.
On this day, the Sarhadchi Sports Complex will host the Azerbaijan Dance and Cheerleading Championship, a large-scale event organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union, the Azerbaijan Dance Association, and the Azerbaijan Cheerleading Federation, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the organizers, the championship marks an important milestone, as it will be held for the first time in collaboration with the Cheerleading Federation, elevating the competition to a new level.
Fifteen Years of History and Excellence
The Azerbaijan Dance Championship boasts a 15-year history. Since the establishment of the organization in 2011, the tournament has evolved from a local initiative into a nationwide phenomenon. Today, the Azerbaijan Dance Association unites 172 dance groups from across the country.
"We are proud to join forces with the Cheerleading Federation to create a celebration of sport and grace worthy of our dancers. This is more than a competition—it is a story we have been writing for 15 years," said Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association.
Season 2025–2026 Finale
The upcoming championship will serve as the culmination of a demanding and eventful season. Throughout the year, participants have demonstrated their skills in a series of ranking and regional tournaments. On June 7, the judging panel will determine the country's strongest teams, which will be recognized as the leaders of the 2025–2026 season.
Competition Program and Disciplines
The championship covers a wide range of disciplines, allowing each team to showcase its unique style and creativity.
Dance Categories
- World folk dances
- Folk stylization
- Ethnic folklore
- Folk show
- Show dance
- Bollywood
- Modern dance
- Hip-hop
- Breakdance
- Acrobatic and gymnastic dance
- K-Pop
- And many other dance styles
Cheerleading
The championship will also feature cheerleading competitions, highlighting athleticism, teamwork, and performance excellence.
Participant Categories
Competitions will be conducted according to established standards based on team size and age groups:
- Solo / Duet / Trio: 1–3 participants
- Small Groups: up to 7 participants
- Groups: 8–12 participants
- Small Ensembles: 12–20 participants
- Ensembles: more than 20 participants
- Production / Large Ensembles: 50 participants or more
Age Divisions
- Baby Show: up to 7 years old
- Children I–II: 7–8 years / 9–10 years
- Juniors I–III: 11–12 years / 13–14 years / 15–16 years
- Adults: 17 years and older
- Professionals: 25 years and older
Road to the Karabakh Cup
In addition to determining the champions of the current season, the tournament will serve as a key qualifying stage for participation in the legendary Karabakh Cup. The return of this prestigious competition to the calendar is considered a significant event for participants, many of whom spend the entire year preparing for it by refining their technique and artistry in dance studios throughout the country.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
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