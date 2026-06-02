Baku to host major dance and cheerleading championship [PHOTOS]

2 June 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

June 7, 2026, is set to become a landmark date in Azerbaijan's cultural and sporting calendar.

On this day, the Sarhadchi Sports Complex will host the Azerbaijan Dance and Cheerleading Championship, a large-scale event organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union, the Azerbaijan Dance Association, and the Azerbaijan Cheerleading Federation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the organizers, the championship marks an important milestone, as it will be held for the first time in collaboration with the Cheerleading Federation, elevating the competition to a new level.

Fifteen Years of History and Excellence

The Azerbaijan Dance Championship boasts a 15-year history. Since the establishment of the organization in 2011, the tournament has evolved from a local initiative into a nationwide phenomenon. Today, the Azerbaijan Dance Association unites 172 dance groups from across the country.

"We are proud to join forces with the Cheerleading Federation to create a celebration of sport and grace worthy of our dancers. This is more than a competition—it is a story we have been writing for 15 years," said Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

Season 2025–2026 Finale

The upcoming championship will serve as the culmination of a demanding and eventful season. Throughout the year, participants have demonstrated their skills in a series of ranking and regional tournaments. On June 7, the judging panel will determine the country's strongest teams, which will be recognized as the leaders of the 2025–2026 season.

Competition Program and Disciplines

The championship covers a wide range of disciplines, allowing each team to showcase its unique style and creativity.

Dance Categories

World folk dances

Folk stylization

Ethnic folklore

Folk show

Show dance

Bollywood

Modern dance

Hip-hop

Breakdance

Acrobatic and gymnastic dance

K-Pop

And many other dance styles

Cheerleading

The championship will also feature cheerleading competitions, highlighting athleticism, teamwork, and performance excellence.

Participant Categories

Competitions will be conducted according to established standards based on team size and age groups:

Solo / Duet / Trio: 1–3 participants

Small Groups: up to 7 participants

Groups: 8–12 participants

Small Ensembles: 12–20 participants

Ensembles: more than 20 participants

Production / Large Ensembles: 50 participants or more

Age Divisions

Baby Show: up to 7 years old

Children I–II: 7–8 years / 9–10 years

Juniors I–III: 11–12 years / 13–14 years / 15–16 years

Adults: 17 years and older

Professionals: 25 years and older

Road to the Karabakh Cup

In addition to determining the champions of the current season, the tournament will serve as a key qualifying stage for participation in the legendary Karabakh Cup. The return of this prestigious competition to the calendar is considered a significant event for participants, many of whom spend the entire year preparing for it by refining their technique and artistry in dance studios throughout the country.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.