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Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Azeri Light crude rises above $104 per barrel as global oil prices climb

2 June 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude rises above $104 per barrel as global oil prices climb
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The price of Azerbaijan’s flagship Azeri Light crude oil continued its upward trajectory, posting strong gains alongside major international benchmarks.

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