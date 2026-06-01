Azerbaijan to strengthen energy supplier role through cooperation with Ukraine

1 June 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan will strengthen its position as a reliable supplier of energy resources through joint projects with Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during his speech at the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

"Ukraine has already become part of Europe’s renewed gas map, including the Trans-Balkan route, through which gas produced in the Caspian Sea region can reach energy-deficient areas of Europe. The first trial deliveries of Azerbaijani gas through this corridor have demonstrated that this concept is becoming a reality.

In addition, Ukraine possesses the largest underground gas storage facilities on the continent, with a total capacity of around 30 billion cubic meters. These capabilities can serve as a regional seasonal buffer, act as a stabilizing mechanism, and become an integral element of a new energy supply architecture," Shmyhal said.

The minister stressed that such cooperation creates benefits for all participants: "Azerbaijan will reinforce its reputation as a reliable supplier. Ukraine will strengthen its status as a key transit and service hub. Europe, meanwhile, will gain access to stable alternative energy sources."