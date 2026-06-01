Int'l Children's Day: Protecting children's rights in Azerbaijan

1 June 2026 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Children's Day, observed annually on June 1, is a global reminder of the importance of protecting children's rights and ensuring their well-being.

The day traces its origins to 1950, when the United Nations General Assembly designated June 1 to focus on children's protection and welfare.

Over time, the day became widely recognised across many countries, including Azerbaijan, as a celebration of childhood and a reaffirmation of commitments to children's rights.

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Day highlights ongoing state policies aimed at improving the lives of children.

Since independence, the country has joined key international legal frameworks, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and integrated these principles into national legislation and constitutional guarantees.

A cornerstone of Azerbaijan's child protection system is the Law on the Rights of the Child (1998), which outlines the fundamental rights and freedoms of children, as well as the responsibilities of the state, families, and society in safeguarding them.

National policies focus on access to education, healthcare, and social services, while also preventing neglect, exploitation, and violence. Special attention is given to vulnerable groups, including children without parental care, those with disabilities, refugee and internally displaced children, and those living in difficult social conditions.

In 2026, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen protections against all forms of violence and neglect. Recent amendments expand safeguards against domestic abuse, physical and psychological harm, and exploitation. Institutional mechanisms, social protection systems, and coordinated work between educational and healthcare bodies ensure early intervention when risks are identified.

The government also promotes awareness campaigns and social programs to support children's development and integration into society. Large-scale humanitarian and social initiatives led by public foundations and civil society organizations further reinforce these efforts.

International Children's Day reminds us that protecting children is a shared responsibility of governments, families, and society as a whole.

In Azerbaijan, the day draws attention to efforts that ensure every child grows up in a safe, nurturing environment where their rights are respected, and their potential can fully flourish.

AI Generated Photo