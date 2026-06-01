Trump says Iran “really wants to make a deal” with US

1 June 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is seeking to reach an agreement with the United States, while criticizing both Democrats and some Republicans over their public commentary on Washington’s policy toward Tehran, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that Iran “really wants to make a deal” and suggested that negotiations would ultimately produce positive results for the United States and its partners.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump wrote.

The US president also argued that political criticism from opponents and members of his own party complicates the negotiation process.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” he added.

Trump concluded the statement by calling for patience regarding the ongoing situation with Iran.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” he said.