Iran seeks regional bloc against US influence in Middle East

1 June 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A report by Fox News claims that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has launched a broad political and ideological campaign aimed at forming a regional coalition against United States influence in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the initiative seeks to unite Muslim countries around the concept of a “new Islamic civilization” backed by Iran, to reshape regional dynamics and strengthen cooperation among states opposed to Washington’s presence in the region.

In remarks shared through his social media account, Khamenei stressed the importance of protecting the shared interests of regional nations and called for closer coordination among Muslim countries.

He also argued that the United States would no longer be able to maintain what he described as its unrestricted military presence in West Asia as it had in previous decades.

Observers cited in the report believe Tehran’s latest messaging is partly aimed at countering US-led initiatives focused on normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab and Muslim-majority states.

The reported campaign comes amid continued geopolitical competition across the Middle East, where Iran and the United States remain divided over regional security, military influence, and diplomatic alignments.