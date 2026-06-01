President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to President Donald Trump

1 June 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of the United States, Donald Trump, the head of state's publication on X says, AzerNEWS reports.

"Dear President Donald Trump, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending me, as a commemorative gift, the memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by your personal inscription and kind words. I greatly appreciate this thoughtful gesture and hold it in the highest regard," the head of state wrote.