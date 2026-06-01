President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to President Donald Trump
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of the United States, Donald Trump, the head of state's publication on X says, AzerNEWS reports.
"Dear President Donald Trump, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending me, as a commemorative gift, the memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by your personal inscription and kind words. I greatly appreciate this thoughtful gesture and hold it in the highest regard," the head of state wrote.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!