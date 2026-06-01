President Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor will be definitely constructed

1 June 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

“We also can be proud of our achievements in connecting the continents. By investing in railroad and highway infrastructure, we are opening new corridors for transportation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

“The East-West Corridor is functioning successfully. The Zangezur Corridor, which will be another branch of the East-West Corridor, will definitely be constructed, based on the document signed at the White House on August 8, 2025, between the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and myself,” the head of state noted.