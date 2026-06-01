President Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor will be definitely constructed
“We also can be proud of our achievements in connecting the continents. By investing in railroad and highway infrastructure, we are opening new corridors for transportation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.
“The East-West Corridor is functioning successfully. The Zangezur Corridor, which will be another branch of the East-West Corridor, will definitely be constructed, based on the document signed at the White House on August 8, 2025, between the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and myself,” the head of state noted.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!