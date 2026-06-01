Azerbaijan facilitates fertilizer transit from Russia to Armenia

1 June 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of fertilizer from Russia to Armenia is set to transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

​According to the information, two rail wagons of fertilizer will be sent to Armenia.

​The wagons are expected to be dispatched from the Bilajari station at 14:00.

The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

On March 24 of this year, 4 wagons of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.