US, UK and Australia to develop underwater drone technology

1 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The United States (US), the United Kingdom, and Australia will develop underwater drone technology within the AUKUS military alliance to protect submarine cables and strengthen defense, AzerNEWS reports.

The defense ministers of the mentioned countries announced this at a security summit held in Singapore.

It was reported that the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) technology is expected to be ready by next year. Although the total cost of the project was not disclosed, UK Defense Secretary John Healey stated that his country would contribute £150 million (USD 201 million).

The joint statement emphasized that, under the new project, advanced payloads and capability systems will be developed for UUVs capable of protecting seabed infrastructure, carrying out strikes, surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics operations.

Healey also noted that sensors and weapon systems for UUVs will be created.