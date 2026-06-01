PSG retain Champions League title after penalty shootout win over Arsenal

1 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) successfully defended their UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday, edging Arsenal 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena, AzerNEWS reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Arsenal struck first when Kai Havertz scored in the sixth minute, but PSG equalized in the second half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won a penalty in the 62nd minute after being fouled by Cristhian Mosquera, and Ousmane Dembele converted three minutes later to level the score.

PSG nearly took the lead in the 78th minute when Kvaratskhelia's solo run ended with a shot that deflected off Myles Lewis-Skelly and hit the post. Vitinha also came close in the 89th minute, while Bradley Barcola missed a clear chance in stoppage time.

With the score tied after 90 minutes, the match went into extra time, but neither side managed to break the deadlock. The final was ultimately decided by penalties.

In the shootout, PSG's Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue scored their first two attempts, while Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres converted his opener but Eberechi Eze missed the second. Nuno Mendes then saw his shot saved, allowing Declan Rice to equalize at 2-2.

Achraf Hakimi and Gabriel Martinelli both scored to make it 3-3, before Lucas Beraldo converted PSG’s fifth penalty. Arsenal’s Gabriel had to score to keep his team alive but fired over the bar, handing PSG a 4-3 victory and back-to-back Champions League titles.