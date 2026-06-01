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Monday, June 1, 2026

Publication on occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages (PHOTOS]

1 June 2026 08:10 (UTC+04:00)
Publication on occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages (PHOTOS]

A publication on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day was posted on the social media pages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS presents the post:

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