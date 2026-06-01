President: World cannot live without fossil fuel

1 June 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

"World cannot live without fossil fuel. We all want to have a better climate to save the planet. We all want to live in better environment," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

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