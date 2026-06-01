President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan's economic performance is very positive

1 June 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

"Today Azerbaijan's economic performance is very positive. Our ratings are raised year after year by the leading international rating agencies. And so far we already have investment-grade rating. The poverty level was reduced to 5% with unemployment around the same figures. We managed to reduce foreign debt significantly," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

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