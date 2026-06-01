Weather forecast: Early summer brings sun, clouds, and brief rain

1 June 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Summer is settling in, bringing longer days, warmer temperatures, and the soft hum of early-season warmth across Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

On June 2, the weather will reflect that seasonal shift, offering a mix of gentle sun, clouds, and occasional surprises.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, skies will be partly cloudy, sometimes turning overcast. Most of the day should stay dry, though a brief evening shower is possible.

Fog may linger overnight and in the early morning hours. A northwesterly wind will pick up in the morning but gradually ease by evening. Temperatures will be pleasantly mild, ranging from 15–18°C at night to 19–23°C during the day, with humidity dipping from 70–75 percent at night to 55–60 percent by afternoon.

Across the rest of the country, most regions will remain dry, but northern and western areas could see intermittent rain beginning in the morning.

Some showers may intensify briefly, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail. Morning fog will appear in several areas, and westerly winds may gust intermittently.

Lowland temperatures will range from 12–17°C at night to 23–28°C during the day, while mountainous regions will be cooler, with nighttime lows of 6–11°C and daytime highs of 13–18°C, reaching up to 25°C in some spots.

All in all, June 2 promises a day of gentle summer warmth, punctuated by brief showers and dramatic skies in parts of the country, a perfect blend of sunshine and seasonal spontaneity.