Armenia seeks normalization of ties with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, says Pashinyan

1 June 2026 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his government is actively working to normalize relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan as part of a broader effort to pursue a more balanced foreign policy, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during a live broadcast on his social media account, Pashinyan emphasized that Yerevan is making “serious efforts” to improve ties with its two neighbors. He expressed confidence that these efforts would ultimately succeed.

According to the prime minister, successful normalization would mark a turning point in Armenia’s foreign policy orientation, allowing the country to expand its diplomatic and economic opportunities. He suggested that such a shift could contribute to what he described as a “different level of statehood” for Armenia, driven by new possibilities in regional engagement and cooperation.

Pashinyan’s remarks reflect ongoing discussions in Armenia about recalibrating its regional strategy and seeking a more balanced approach in its external relations.