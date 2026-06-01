Azerbaijan, Türkiye set sights on new energy route to Europe

1 June 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are aiming to elevate their energy cooperation to a new level by expanding beyond traditional oil and gas projects into electricity transmission and green energy infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the opening of Baku Energy Week, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, and several Southeast European countries are working toward creating a unified energy space and strengthening regional interconnectivity.

He highlighted the importance of energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, saying that major projects such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the STAR refinery have significantly reshaped the regional energy architecture and strengthened energy security.

According to the minister, the parties are effectively developing a project that could become an electricity-sector equivalent of TANAP. The initiative envisions the creation of a new electricity export corridor connecting the Caucasus with Europe.

He noted that recent developments have once again highlighted the importance of energy security, adding that it can no longer be defined solely by access to resources.

Bayraktar also emphasized that while combating climate change, countries must also successfully manage the energy transition. He said that sustainability, energy security, and competitiveness must be balanced effectively.

In addition, Ankara plans to upgrade cross-border energy infrastructure with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria, opening new opportunities for electricity exchange and the export of surplus power between the regions.